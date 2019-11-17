Odisha: 52 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meals

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as 52 students of two Government schools in Dharmasala block were taken ill after consuming mid-day meals served to them in their respective institutions on Saturday.

In the first incident, 40 students of Sibantpur Upper Primary School in Haridaspur panchayat complained of nausea, stomach ache and vomiting after having their mid-day meal which was served to them at 10 am. They were rushed to Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC) by teachers and staff.

Preliminary enquiry confirmed the presence of a dead lizard in the ‘dalma’ served to the children in mid-day meal which is likely to have contaminated the food.

In the second incident, 12 students of Bamphu Mangarajpur Nodal School had to be rushed to Dharmasala CHC with similar complaints after having their mid-day meal. Rotten eggs were allegedly served to the students in their meals at the school.

Dharmasala Block Education Officer Prafulla Kumar Behera said 50 students of both the schools were admitted to Dharmasala CHC and later discharged from the facility after preliminary treatment. He said their condition is better now.

The samples of the food served to them have been sent to laboratory for tests.

Behera said the matter is under investigation and appropriate action would be taken if anyone is found guilty.