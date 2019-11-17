Orissa HC to hear Ashirbad bail plea on November 20

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday allowed CBI time till November 20 to reply to the bail petition filed by former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Ashirbad Behera.

Behera was arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in the Artha Tatwa (AT) group chit fund scam on September 19. At present, he is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

After the Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar denied him bail when he moved his plea for the second time on health grounds, he had filed the bail application in High Court on October 14.

When the bail petition came up on Friday certain documents were submitted in support of his contentions.

The CBI, on the other hand, sought time to file a reply as to why bail should not be granted. Acting on it, the division bench of Justice D Dash fixed November 20 for hearing on Behera’s bail plea while allowing CBI time till then to file its response.

CBI arrested Behera for his alleged involvement in AT group chit fund scam after implicating him in a supplementary charge sheet in the case submitted on August 29.CBI’s case against Behera revolves round the `one crore that was passed on by AT to OCA, of which he was secretary then.

Behera has, however, maintained that OCA had spent Rs 75 lakh for appointment of former Australian cricketer Michael Bevan as coach of the Odisha Ranji team and there were other expenses on the senior cricket team. Besides, the OCA had spent Rs 25 lakh in the Odisha Premier League (OPL).

The money was spent transparently and there was no misappropriation, Behera had claimed.