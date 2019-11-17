Home States Odisha

Puri lawyers protest Bagala Dharmasala layout plan

The district administration demolished structures within 75-metre radius of Meghanad Prachir of Jagannath temple for the heritage corridor project.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PURI: Lawyers of Puri Bar Association on Saturday marched to Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) protesting against the district administration’s move to allot plots at Bagala Dharmasala site to hoteliers and those who were evicted for heritage corridor project.

The district administration demolished structures within 75-metre radius of Meghanad Prachir of Jagannath temple for the heritage corridor project. The lawyers opposed the layout plan of the Bagala Dharmasala complex, prepared by Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) and submitted recently to PKDA for approval.

They pointed out that while there was enough Government land available in important places of the town, they saw no reason as to why Bagala Dharmasala should be allotted for the project.

“While the owners of Bagala Dharmasala reposed faith in the Collector and handed the site over to him to ensure its smooth functioning, the latter had no right to change its legal status,” they said.  

Lawyer Binayak Mohanty said the Supreme Court, in its interim judgment, had asked the administration to create provisions for shelter for 60,000 devotees in the city and since Bagala Dharmasala is the only facility providing services to economically backward devotees to perform religious services, then why it is being handed over to the hoteliers.

“We will take up this issue to the apex court if the development authority approves the layout plan,” he said. Environmentalist Jagannath Bastia also filed written objections to the OBCC proposal on various grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri Bar Association Bagala Dharmasala
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp