Three-member team to probe illegal admissions

The college had issued fake university registration numbers and fake certificates to those who passed out, with the knowledge of the management committee. 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The State Higher Education department formed a three-member joint inquiry team on Friday to probe the illegal admission of excess students at SVM (Autonomous) College. Sources said in 2015-16, SVM College authorities had admitted 150 extra students in each stream in Plus-III against the approved 256 seats by Utkal University.

They had also taken donations for the same. The results of these students were declared in 2018 but with erroneous registration numbers which reflected in their provisional certificates.

Demanding justice for the innocent students, the Congress and BJP, including students, demanded a Crime Branch probe and urged stern action against the errant employees.

The team, which was formed to probe the scam, comprises officers-in-charge, PTC, Higher Education, Regional Director of Education, Bhubaneswar and Controller of Examinations, Utkal University.

The team, which conducted the inquiry on Saturday, will submit its report within three days with specific suggestions for further action. “We received the letter on Friday from the Higher Education department. We are ready to face the probe being conducted by the joint inquiry team and will co-operate with the team,” said   college principal Arabind Chaini.

