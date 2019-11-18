Home States Odisha

28 public sector companies go bust, 11 running on loss in Odisha

As many as 28 public sector undertakings have been closed down in the State due to mounting losses while 11 operating companies are running on losses.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the State Government is struggling to accelerate the pace of industrialisation through private investment, the poor financial health of a majority of the public sector companies are sending out a negative signal to prospective investors.

As many as 28 public sector undertakings have been closed down in the State due to mounting losses while 11 operating companies are running on losses.

The total capital investment in the State undertakings was Rs 1392.58 crore by way of equity and long-term loans. The Government has guaranteed the repayment of loan and interest.

While some of the closed units are under the process of liquidation, the PSUs running on perennial losses will face the same fate if timely action is not taken by the departments concerned for their revival.

In his replies to several queries on the current status of the State PSUs, Public Enterprise Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed the Assembly on Saturday that the State had 64 PSUs out of which 28 companies have gone bust.

Of 36 operational PSUs, 11 companies are running on losses and 24 are making a profit. Odisha State Finance Corporation (OSFC) and Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco) top the list of loss-making PSUs.

The bulk power trading utility Gridco with huge outstanding receivable of more than Rs 7,000 crore from the four power distribution companies is running with a loss of Rs 160.73 crore, while the Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCOL) has incurred a loss of Rs 70.83 crore.

However, three other units in the power sector - Odisha Power Generation Corporation, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited - are making profits.

The other loss-making PSUs are Odisha State Finance Corporation (Rs 471.55 crore), Kalinga Iron Works (Rs 162.82 crore), Konark Jute Limited (Rs 38.15 crore), Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation Limited (Rs 576.47 crore till 2018-19), Kalinga Studio Limited (Rs 24.69 lakh), Odisha Fisheries Development Corporation (Rs 23.89 lakh), Odisha Warehousing Corporation (Rs 121.31 crore), Odisha Coal and Power Generation Corporation (Rs 280.94 lakh) and Water Corporation of Odisha (Rs 34.36 lakh up to March 31, 2019).

The heavy losses have been attributed to working capital shortage, overstaffing, low capacity utilisation, lack of order and mounting interest burden.

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) with a profit of Rs 1259.59 crore continues to be the highest profit-making company of the State.

The other profit-making PSUs are Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Odisha Industries Promotion and Investment Corporation Limited (IPICOL), Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, Odisha Small Industries Corporation, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation.

The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation is running on “no loss and no profit” basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha public sector undertaking Odisha public company Odisha industries Odisha economy Odisha PSU health
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp