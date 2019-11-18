After Kotia, Andhra Pradesh eyes another village in Swabhiman Anchal

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At a time when Odisha is locked in a standoff with Andhra Pradesh over jurisdiction of bordering Kotia village in Koraput district, another village in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal has caught the neighbouring State’s attention. The bordering village of Jumadama, locally called Jamadangi, under Chitrakonda block, has become another bone of contention between the two States.

Taking advantage of administrative vacuum in the village, the Andhra Pradesh Government has been trying to win the villagers over to its side by providing basic services to them under different welfare schemes.

Jamadangi, which was earlier a part of Raleguda panchayat, was brought under Dhuliput panchayat after delimitation.

Though the State Government took this decision for the village’s development, no steps have been taken by the block officials to reach out to the inhabitants, sources said.

Taking advantage of the administrative apathy, the Andhra Pradesh Government has started reaching out to villagers by extending various government-run welfare schemes.

Basic services like drinking water, electricity, issue of ration cards, Voter IDs and Aadhar cards are being allegedly provided by the neighbouring State. With the village having no school and the lone Anganwadi centre being non-functional, the Andhra Pradesh Government has even set up a school where students are taught in Telugu.

“We have identity cards given by the Andhra Pradesh Government. We want to study in Odia but we are forced to study in Telugu as we are left with no alternative,” said Disari Khilla, a resident.“Though we inhabit this state, we are getting all benefits under Andhra Pradesh Government,” said Jamuna Khilla, another resident.

Meanwhile, the development scenario has belied the State Government’s claim of sanctioning Rs 100 crore for developing the Swabhiman area. Chitrakonda Block Development Officer (BDO) Lariman Khersel said he would probe the matter. Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora said 14 Right of the Records (RoRs) have been issued to 10 tenants of the village.

He also claimed ignorance about AP’s attempts at impinging on the State’s jurisdictional rights. The area comes under Badpada Revenue Circle of Chitrakonda tehsil.