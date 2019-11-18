Home States Odisha

After Kotia, Andhra Pradesh eyes another village in Swabhiman Anchal

Jamadangi, which was earlier a part of Raleguda panchayat, was brought under Dhuliput panchayat after delimitation.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

The Andhra Pradesh Government has started reaching out to villagers by extending various government-run welfare schemes.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has started reaching out to villagers by extending various government-run welfare schemes.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At a time when Odisha is locked in a standoff with Andhra Pradesh over jurisdiction of bordering Kotia village in Koraput district, another village in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal has caught the neighbouring State’s attention. The bordering village of Jumadama, locally called Jamadangi, under Chitrakonda block, has become another bone of contention between the two States.

Taking advantage of administrative vacuum in the village, the Andhra Pradesh Government has been trying to win the villagers over to its side by providing basic services to them under different welfare schemes.

Jamadangi, which was earlier a part of Raleguda panchayat, was brought under Dhuliput panchayat after delimitation.

Though the State Government took this decision for the village’s development, no steps have been taken by the block officials to reach out to the inhabitants, sources said.

Taking advantage of the administrative apathy, the Andhra Pradesh Government has started reaching out to villagers by extending various government-run welfare schemes.

Basic services like drinking water, electricity, issue of ration cards, Voter IDs and Aadhar cards are being allegedly provided by the neighbouring State. With the village having no school and the lone Anganwadi centre being non-functional, the Andhra Pradesh Government has even set up a school where students are taught in Telugu.

“We have identity cards given by the Andhra Pradesh Government. We want to study in Odia but we are forced to study in Telugu as we are left with no alternative,” said Disari Khilla, a resident.“Though we inhabit this state, we are getting all benefits under Andhra Pradesh  Government,” said Jamuna Khilla, another resident.

Meanwhile, the development scenario has belied the State Government’s claim of sanctioning Rs 100 crore for developing the Swabhiman area. Chitrakonda Block Development Officer (BDO) Lariman Khersel said he would probe the matter. Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora said 14 Right of the Records (RoRs) have been issued to 10 tenants of the village.

He also claimed ignorance about  AP’s attempts at impinging on the State’s jurisdictional rights. The area comes under Badpada Revenue Circle of Chitrakonda tehsil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jumadama Jamadangi Andhra pradesh odisha stand off Malkangiri Swabhiman Anchal
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp