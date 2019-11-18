Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar's Mo Bus bags 'Best City Bus Service Project' award in Lucknow expo

In view of the success of Mo Bus, Managing Director of CRUT Arun Bothra was invited to make a presentation on the transport system.

Mo Bus service

Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Technology-driven and citizen-friendly Mo Bus service of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), a State Government initiative, received the Best City Bus Service Project award at Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo-2019 in Lucknow on Sunday.

“This is a good example of public-private partnership (PPP) initiative towards reviving public transport system within the city limits,” Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra mentioned in the certificate awarded to the CRUT.

In view of the success of Mo Bus, Managing Director of CRUT Arun Bothra was invited to make a presentation on the transport system. “Taking forward the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide safe, affordable and sustainable public transport to the citizens of the Capital region, Mo bus has achieved one lakh ridership in a short span of time. Passenger friendly initiatives like ‘Freedom Monthly Pass’, ‘Newspaper on Wheels’ and installation of maps and route numbers at bus queue shelters (BQS) have been appreciated by the citizens,” Bothra said.

