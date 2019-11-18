BJP, Congress to raise VLW death case in Parliament

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP and Congress will raise the death of lady village level worker (VLW) of Haridaspur panchayat in Jajpur district Smitarani Biswal under mysterious circumstances during the winter session of Parliament and demand a CBI probe into the incident.

Talking to media persons, State BJP president and MP Basant Panda said besides demanding a CBI probe into the Smitarani death case, party members from Odisha will raise the issue of failure of the State Government to spend the Central assistance under various schemes.

Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka said he will demand CBI probe into Smitarani death and Kunduli rape cases during the session.

Alleging that CBI probe into chit fund scam in Odisha has slowed down, Ulaka said he will raise the issue.

Other demands to be raised by Ulaka include a declaration of Puri as an iconic tourist site.

Ulaka, who is the only Congress MP from Odisha, will also raise issues including economic crisis and agrarian distress in the country, growing unemployment, air pollution in New Delhi and the Citizenship Bill likely to be brought by the Centre during the session.

Several other issues related to his Lok Sabha Constituency, including Gunupur-Therubali railway line project, demand for Government medical college at Rayagada and tribal status to Jhodias, will also be raised by Ulaka.