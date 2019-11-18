Cement adulteration unit busted in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Sunday busted a cement adulteration unit operating in a clandestine manner near Manguli Square under Tangi police limits in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials raided the unit located 200 metres away from Manguli police outpost and seized around 150 adulterated cement bags having logos of different prominent and branded companies.

Police also seized huge quantity of unused bags of different branded cement companies, equipment and other materials such as three zink funnel, spades, belcha, churns, buckets and ashes used for cement adulteration and packaging.

However, the owner of the factory managed to escape ahead of the raid.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was indulged in procuring new empty bags of different branded cement companies and preparing adulterated cement using damaged and rejected cement packets inside the factory for sale.

“Investigation is on to ascertain the persons who were involved in the offence,” said SP Cuttack (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi.

Earlier, similar cement adulteration units were busted in Jagatpur and Pirbazaar areas of the district.