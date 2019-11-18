Home States Odisha

Doctor shortage hits healthcare in Odisha

Even as instances of pregnant women being carried on cot to hospitals are common in the district, little has been done to assuage the woes of those residing in remote areas.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Shortage of doctors has adversely affected healthcare services in Nabarangpur, one of the backward districts.

The district has 10 community health centres (CHCs) in each block. Besides that, there are 46 primary health centres in its periphery.

For effective functioning of these facilities, 190 doctors are required.

However, only 89 doctors have been posted in the district. Similarly, against the sanctioned strength of 67 specialists, only 17 are posted.

Umerkote CHC was upgraded to a sub-divisional hospital in 2015. However, the up-gradation has changed nothing at the facility.

Last year, members of Umerkote Citizens Committee staged a dharna in front of the hospital for one month demanding a blood bank and facilities on a par with a sub-divisional hospital.

The administration had assured the demands will be met, but nothing was done.

Nabarangpur district is prone to malaria. However, little has been done to contain the menace. Besides, owing to lack of medical care, people of the district often rely on quacks or witchcraft.

Though the Government has been spending crores of rupees to make people aware of the ills of superstitious beliefs, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

