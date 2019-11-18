Endangered Pangolin rescued in undercover operation, four held in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Forest officials of Pallahara arrested four persons of Patmud village and rescued a six-year-old pangolin from their possession.

The arrested are Santosh Mahakud, Kailsah Naik, Gananath Naik and Ramesh Munda. Deputy Ranger M K Sahu said on being informed that some locals of Patmud were planning to sell a pangolin, Forest officials reached the village.

Posing as buyers, they approached Santosh who admitted to having hid the endangered mammal.

Forest officials arrested Santosh, who on being interrogated, revealed the names of his four accomplices.

While three of the accused were nabbed, another managed to give the Forest officials a slip.

The rescued pangolin weighs 10 kg and is 105 cm long.