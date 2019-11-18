Home States Odisha

Free press cornerstone of democracy: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

State Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das recalled the contributions of some great newsmen and advised the current generation of journalists to follow their footsteps.  

Published: 18th November 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Guests during celebration of National Press Day in Bhubaneswar

Guests during celebration of National Press Day in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy and hence, media persons should be perceived as advisors, not as detractors, opined Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at an event organised by National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB) to mark the National Press Day here on Saturday, Pradhan said constructive criticism by media strengthens the democracy and the political system.

“Media persons and media owners are two different groups. Though the owners have become a part of the system after being elected as an MP or MLA, journalists working in their organisations have never forgot to leave their mark of unbiasedness. Many have lost their jobs, but they have not compromised with their integrity,” he maintained.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das recalled the contributions of some great newsmen and advised the current generation of journalists to follow their footsteps.  

Editors of eight newspapers were conferred with ‘Rashtriya Sambadika Gourav Samman’ and it was decided to provide pension to 27 senior accredited journalists, aged above 65 years.

Among others, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi, State Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, NJWB president Pradosh Patnaik and vice-president Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Bhubaneswar National Journalist Welfare Board National Press Day
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp