Home States Odisha

Kamal Haasan meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to 'seek political advice'

Patnaik and Haasan talked for about 30 minutes at Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister.

Published: 18th November 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during a meeting at his residence in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during a meeting at his residence in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday called on Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik and said he sought political advice from the five-time chief minister of Odisha. Patnaik and Haasan talked for about 30 minutes at Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister.

"Basically, it was one side receiving advice as a politician. I asked questions and got some great answers," Haasan, who founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, told reporters after the meeting.

Asked about any possible alliance between Odisha's ruling BJD and his MNM, Haasan said, "Senior leaders will decide on this. However, we do seek advice and watch Naveen Patnaik closely. We are happy to meet him and seek his wisdom."

Haasan who is being treated as a state guest, had been to Bhubaneswar to attend a programme of a private institution. "I am delighted that Kamal Haasan is in Bhubaneswar. We had a discussion this evening on his political career and prospects, and on the films he is doing," Patnaik said.

He said he hoped that Haasan will be able to have a longer trip to Odisha and visit tourist spots like Konark and Chilika.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Naveen Patnaik Makkal Needhi Maiam
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp