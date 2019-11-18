Home States Odisha

Lift irrigation to enhance agricultural output in Ganjam district

Most of the LI points in the district were rendered defunct due to heavy rains and floods following cyclone Titli last year.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

KLIS

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Lift Irrigation (LI) department has come up with a plan to create irrigation potential for 22,651-hectare land in the 22 blocks of Ganjam district through 1,487 projects for rabi crop.

Most of the LI points in the district were rendered defunct due to heavy rains and floods following cyclone Titli last year. As per the plan, land on which moong dal, black gram, groundnut and vegetables are cultivated would be irrigated with these projects.

“We have repaired all the damaged LI points,” said Executive Engineer, Berhampur Lift Irrigation Division Ajit Kumar Sahu. He said the department has put forward a proposal to the Government to execute 106 new LI points in Ganjam during 2019-20 at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Sources said each LI point would facilitate three crops in a year on one-acre land.

One LI point would also create more than 6,000 man-days. Many State governments are laying emphasis on LI projects as it helps irrigation, creates man-days and checks migration of labour.

It is high time the Odisha Government took it up seriously, opined farmer leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lift Irrigation Lift Irrigation odisha Ganjam district
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp