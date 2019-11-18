Lift irrigation to enhance agricultural output in Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Lift Irrigation (LI) department has come up with a plan to create irrigation potential for 22,651-hectare land in the 22 blocks of Ganjam district through 1,487 projects for rabi crop.

Most of the LI points in the district were rendered defunct due to heavy rains and floods following cyclone Titli last year. As per the plan, land on which moong dal, black gram, groundnut and vegetables are cultivated would be irrigated with these projects.

“We have repaired all the damaged LI points,” said Executive Engineer, Berhampur Lift Irrigation Division Ajit Kumar Sahu. He said the department has put forward a proposal to the Government to execute 106 new LI points in Ganjam during 2019-20 at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Sources said each LI point would facilitate three crops in a year on one-acre land.

One LI point would also create more than 6,000 man-days. Many State governments are laying emphasis on LI projects as it helps irrigation, creates man-days and checks migration of labour.

It is high time the Odisha Government took it up seriously, opined farmer leaders.