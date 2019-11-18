Home States Odisha

No more ‘bhaichara’ in Odisha government offices

In a circular issued on Saturday, Director Ratnakar Rout has asked all employees to be careful about maintaining official decorum on office premises and during duty hours.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

office, organisational culture

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its bid to infuse professional etiquette and official decorum, the State Government has set its eyes on doing away with the ‘bhai-bhai’ culture in offices. The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has warned junior level officers of disciplinary action if they are found addressing their senior officers ‘bhai’.

Their dealings with and addressing superior officers should be strictly official.

The direction came after Rout noticed that some junior level officers of the directorate and in the field offices were not maintaining proper decorum while dealing with their superiors even in the presence of higher authority.

Citing the example of technical officers calling their senior officers, including Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officers, Chief District Veterinary Officers and Joint Director (Level-1 officer) ‘bhai’, he said it is not proper on part of any Government servant to address higher authority in this manner.

“Whatever personal relationship they may have among themselves, the junior officers should not address their seniors ‘bhai’ in the office. It not only leads to violation of Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959, but also amounts to insubordination,” Rout clarified.

The Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has warned that violation of the direction will be viewed seriously and stringent disciplinary action as deemed proper initiated against the defaulting officer as per law.

