No response from Odisha government regarding communication: Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the demand for establishment of benches of the Orissa High Court in western and southern districts has gained ground, the Centre maintained that the State Government has not responded to its communication underscoring the need for consultation with the Chief Justice in this regard.

In a letter to Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Centre had communicated to the State Government steps taken in this regard in 2018.

The requirement of consultation with the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court was also impressed upon, Prasad said and added that the need for consultation was again highlighted in a letter from the Law and Justice Ministry to the State Government on January 12, 2019. “However, no response from the Odisha Government has been received yet,” he said.

The Union Minister said in accordance with the recommendations made by the Jaswant Singh Commission and Supreme Court judgment of 2000, the bench of the High Court is established after due consideration of a complete proposal from the State Government.

The complete proposal is to provide infrastructure and meet expenditure along with the consent of the Chief Justice of the High Court which is required to look after the day to day administration. The proposal should also have the consent of the Governor of the State, he said.

Prasad said once the State Government along with High Court communicates their clear views, the Centre will take further action on the matter. The Odisha Government has requested the Centre several times to set up High Court benches in western and southern regions of the State.