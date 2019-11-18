Home States Odisha

Odisha government offers sop to people who hand over property for Jagannath temple before deadline

The district administration had identified 298 private, Government and temple property located in the protection zone during a survey for land acquisition for the heritage corridor.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jagannath temple in Puri

Jagannath temple in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Government has allowed more time to people to avail 10 per cent additional financial assistance if they voluntarily hand over their property located in the 75-metre corridor around Meghanad Prachir of Jagannath temple.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh on Friday said people offering their property in the Srimandir protection zone within December 4 can avail the benefit.

Earlier, the district administration had identified 298 private, Government and temple property located in the protection zone during a survey for land acquisition for the heritage corridor.

To make land acquisition hassle-free, the Government had announced 10 per cent incentive on the total property value to persons who willingly offer their property to the administration. The incentive would be provided in addition to the total value calculated as per the Land Acquisition Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Initially, 32 persons had offered to sell their property of whom 14 have availed the extra benefit so far. More than Rs 25 crore has been paid to these 14 property owners as sale proceeds.

The Government move to extend the deadline came after people, who initially did not believe in the scheme, came forward to sell their property after expiry of the prescribed time limit to avail the extra benefit. Later, the Collector had written to the State Government to allow more time to these property owners.

On being asked about the reason for the demolition drive slowing down, Singh said the operation was deferred because of the month-long ‘Kartika Brata’, which was observed by thousands of devotees and there was heavy rush in the temple and Badadanda. Since the ‘Brata’ was over, the demolition drive would gather pace soon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghanad Prachir Balwant Singh Jagannath temple
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp