Odisha government offers sop to people who hand over property for Jagannath temple before deadline

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Government has allowed more time to people to avail 10 per cent additional financial assistance if they voluntarily hand over their property located in the 75-metre corridor around Meghanad Prachir of Jagannath temple.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh on Friday said people offering their property in the Srimandir protection zone within December 4 can avail the benefit.

Earlier, the district administration had identified 298 private, Government and temple property located in the protection zone during a survey for land acquisition for the heritage corridor.

To make land acquisition hassle-free, the Government had announced 10 per cent incentive on the total property value to persons who willingly offer their property to the administration. The incentive would be provided in addition to the total value calculated as per the Land Acquisition Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Initially, 32 persons had offered to sell their property of whom 14 have availed the extra benefit so far. More than Rs 25 crore has been paid to these 14 property owners as sale proceeds.

The Government move to extend the deadline came after people, who initially did not believe in the scheme, came forward to sell their property after expiry of the prescribed time limit to avail the extra benefit. Later, the Collector had written to the State Government to allow more time to these property owners.

On being asked about the reason for the demolition drive slowing down, Singh said the operation was deferred because of the month-long ‘Kartika Brata’, which was observed by thousands of devotees and there was heavy rush in the temple and Badadanda. Since the ‘Brata’ was over, the demolition drive would gather pace soon, he added.