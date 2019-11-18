Odisha man confesses to killing wife after body found in rented house

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for killing his wife, whose body was found at a rented house in Mudipada locality within Town police limits.

The accused is Jyotish Topno of Kansar village within Jujumura police limits. The body of the woman was found on Friday after some locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the house.

Later, police opened the house in the presence of a magistrate and recovered the body which had injury marks. Although police suspected it to be a case of murder, they were clueless about the victim’s identity.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the victim was Mary Berzoo. Police said that Jyotish confessed to having committed the crime.