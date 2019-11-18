Odisha police clean pond in Kendrapara village

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Setting an example of selfless service towards society, Kendrapara police personnel on Sunday cleaned a pond and renovated it at Jajanga village.

Besides the pond, the police personnel, under the leadership of Kendrapara SP Niti Shekhar, also cleaned a playground, barracks, roads, streets and other areas near the SP’s office at Jajanga. A large number of police personnel and villagers depend on the pond which had turned into a dumping ground owing to lack of maintenance.

“We decided to undertake the cleaning programme to help the police and public in utilising the pond,” said Shekhar. The entire exercise was completed within five hours.

If the work had been entrusted to a Government contractor, it would have cost at least Rs 1.5 lakh, said an engineer of the Irrigation department. The SP said around 100 police personnel participated in the exercise.