Odisha teen drowns in nullah near Baunsuni 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 14-year-old girl drowned in Haradjoar nullah at Baunsuni in Chandamunda area here on Sunday.

She was identified as Gosia Begum of Kumbharpada within Dhanupali police limits and a student of Class VIII.

Sources said the girl had gone to Baunsbuda for a picnic with her tuition mates and teachers on the day. While washing utensils in Haradjoar, Gosia accidentally slipped and fell into the water.

Fellow students rescued the girl and rushed her to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead.