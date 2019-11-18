Over 6,000 corruption cases against government officers pending trials: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Altogether 6,817 corruption cases against Odisha government officials are pending trials in various courts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday.

The chief minister said this in reply to a question raised by BJD member Sudhir Kumar Samal in the Assembly.

The state government has appointed prosecution liaison officers at vigilance courts to expedite the cases and SPs of various vigilance divisions are holding regular meetings with special judges of the vigilance courts to ensure speedy trial.

The vigilance wing of Odisha Police has registered cases against 895 Group-A officers, 798 Group-B officers, 3,535 Group-C officers, 193 Group-D officers and 1,396 public servants for their involvement in corrupt practices, the chief minister said.