Sale of jute products surges as Baliyatra turns plastic-free

Members of Maa Shakti producers’ federation selling jute products at a stall in Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra in Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Extending its contribution to make Baliyatra eco-friendly, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has not only made the Pallishree Mela plastic-free but also pushed the sale of jute bags.

With the tag line “Polythene is a slow killer, say no to plastic bags”, the marketing society has been promoting the use of eco-friendly and bio-degradable bags in the fair.

The Maa Shakti Jute Products Producers’ Federation formed by ORMAS at Brahmanasailo under Kantapada block in the district in 2012, has carved a niche in the production of jute bags.

Though the producer group is making wide varieties of products like files, folders, wall hanging and home furnishing products, there has been an increasing demand for the eco-friendly and durable jute bags for laptop, shopping, water bottle, lunch box and other bags at the fair. 

As many as 42 members of the group are specialised in making eco-friendly and bio-degradable bags as per the demand of customers. The products are being sold at Rs 40 to Rs 650 per bag.

With the support of ORMAS, the federation, which has been able to establish a jute yarn bank, used to market their products especially during exhibitions and cater to the requirements of the Government offices during training programmes and meetings.

“There is a huge demand for shopping and lunch bags in the fair due to the ban on the use of plastic and polythene. We have made a business of Rs 5 lakh in the last five days. With huge footfall, the business is likely to go up in coming days,” said the secretary of the federation Jayanti Jena.

Joint Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said, “Known as the ‘golden fibre’ because of its colour, jute finds various uses in the form of handicraft. In today’s world, jute can be defined as an eco-friendly natural fibre with versatile application prospects ranging from low value geo-textiles lightweight yarn to high-value products.”

