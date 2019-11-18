Untimely rains damage paddy crop on 6800 hectares in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district suffered a loss of paddy grown on 6,849.44 hectare land due to untimely rains in 125 panchayats and three notified area councils (NACs).The district suffered the loss of standing crop grown on 6,960-hectare land.

This was stated by Deputy Director, Agriculture Kasinath Khuntia during a review meeting presided over by Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange here on Saturday. Crop loss was the maximum in Rangeilunda and Khallikote blocks.

The district received 178.05 mm rainfall from October 23 to 25. While 33 per cent of paddy crop on 2,625.18 hectare and non-paddy crop on 21 hectares was damaged, it was 33 to 50 per cent on 2,274.71 hectares for paddy and 87.80 hectares for the non-paddy crop.

More than 50 per cent damage to paddy crop was reported from 1,949.55 hectare land. It was 2.40 hectare for the non-paddy crop.

Crops were damaged in 86 panchayats and three NACs in Chhatrapur sub-division, 14 panchayats in Berhampur sub-division and 25 in Bhanjanagar sub-division.

More than 50 per cent damage to paddy crop was incurred on 1,165.55 hectare land in 10 panchayats in Rangeilunda block. Similarly, paddy crop on 609 hectares sustained more than 50 per cent damage in Khallikote block.

The Collector said stress must be laid on compensating farmers who have sustained more than 50 per cent losses under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.