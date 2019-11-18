Home States Odisha

Verify teachers’ certificates in a week: Odisha government

A Government School Teacher taking class for Tribal students in Erode. Image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the district level education officials to verify certificates of school teachers and submit the report within a week.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has issued a reminder after the District Education Officers (DEOs), District Project Coordinators (DPCs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) failed to submit the report within the deadline.

The DEOs, DPCs and BEOs, who had been asked to complete the verification of certificates within September 30 and submit the report, are yet to comply with the order, the directorate stated in its letter.

Following the allegations of submission of fake certificates by some teachers during recruitment, the directorate had asked the authorities to verify certificates and mark sheets of employees and teachers of primary and upper primary schools.

