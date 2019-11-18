Wreckage of British-era launch boat discovered on Brahmani river bank

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The wreckage of a century-old launch boat was discovered on the banks of Brahmani river near Chaudakulat village under Pattamundai block on Sunday.

Some workers stumbled on the remains of the launch boat while digging the river bed to collect sand. As the news spread, villagers gathered at the spot. So far, the workers have been able to dig a part of the wreckage of the 50-foot long boat made of iron.

Workers used pickaxes, small crowbars and iron rods to scoop the sandy layer above the boat. Sources said the digging work had to be stopped as hundreds of curious villagers flooded the area to catch a glimpse of the launch. Efforts are being made to excavate the boat in a perfect manner.

Brahmani was used for navigation during the period of British rule. The ports in Balasore, Chandabali, Chhauna, Churamani, Dhamara and False Point had trade contacts with the Britishers.

Dhamara, situated on the banks of estuaries of Baitarani and Bramahani rivers and around 30 km from Chaudakulat, was declared a port in 1858. Similarly, Chandabali port, on the banks of Baitarani in Bhadrak district, was established in 1872.

Throughout the 19th century, salt was exported from Chandabali. Almost 60 per cent of the total trade and commerce between Odisha and Calcutta was carried out from Chandabali port. The port at False Point in Kendrapara also had trade contacts with many countries.

In the later parts of the 19th century, many ports in Odisha, including False Point, became defunct due to siltation and deposition of sand in the harbour areas.

Secretary of Orissan Institute of Maritime and South-East Asian Studies (OIMSEAS) Dr Sunil Patnaik said the King of Rajkanika and Aul and the British Government had many launch boats for navigation purpose.

The launch might have sunk in Brahmani in a cyclone storm during the British rule, he said.

“We will soon examine the site where the boat has been found and chalk out a technical strategy for salvation of the launch,” Dr Patnaik added.