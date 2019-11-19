Home States Odisha

Congress demands law to protect journalists in Odisha

Raising the issue in House, Congress leader Narasingh Mishra said that elected representatives are also misbehaving with journalists which is certainly a matter of concern.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:32 AM

Narasingh Mishra

Narasingh Mishra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over the rising incidents of attacks on working journalists in the State, Leader of Congress legislature party in Odisha Legislative Assembly Narasingh Mishra on Monday demanded enactment of a law for protection of scribes.

Raising the issue in House, Mishra said elected representatives are also misbehaving with journalists which is certainly a matter of concern. "On many occasions scribes are being attacked. Even people’s representatives are misbehaving with them. As there is a threat to the lives of scribes, Government should enact law to protect them," Mishra said.

He suggested that the State Government should bring a Journalist Protection Act in the line of law framed by some other states including Maharashtra. Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray said the journalists of the State are going through difficult times, the State Government should consider for providing them wages and housing facilities.

Ruling BJD MLA Prafulla Samal said the process for identification of journalists is yet to be completed. "Working journalists should be given protection and other facilities. As the Assembly Speaker himself is a journalist, we hope that he will certainly look into the matter," said Samal.

TAGS
Odisha Legislative Assembly Narasingh Mishra Odisha journalists protection
Comments

