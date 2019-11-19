Irked with delay in paddy procurement, farmers block Sambalpur Collectorate in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Protesting introduction of centralised token system that has led to delay in paddy procurement, farmers on Monday blocked the collectorate here for more than four hours by keeping paddy laden trucks at all four gates.

The farmers have indicated further intensification of the agitation and announced to lay siege to the houses of local legislators by placing paddy bags in front of their gates on Tuesday.

On the first day of procurement on Friday, the farmers under Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan had given 72 hours ultimatum to the State Government to withdraw the centralised token system. They threatened to launch agitation if their demands were not met.

As per the centralised token system of Food Supplies Department, tokens will be issued 15 days prior to procurement of paddy and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers for selling paddy at the market yards.

A farmer M Venkateswar of Silipathar said he brought his paddy to Baraipali market yard on November 15 but received token on his mobile number a day later and as per the schedule, he can sell his stock only on November 27. "How can I take back such huge quantity of paddy from the market yard? There is no storage facility at the yard," he said.

Another agitating farmer, Laba Pradhan of Gundurupada under Hirakud command area said as per the token he received, he could sell his paddy on November 17 and 18 at the local market yard. However, harvesting of his crops would take another 15 days, he said. Instead of streamlining procurement the token system is further complicating the process, he alleged.

Farmers said instead of decentralising the system which would allow them to sell surplus paddy, Government is centralising the entire procurement system. Member of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Ashok Pradhan said it is paving way for distress sale of paddy.

Civil Supplies Officer Ranjan Seth said 27 market yards have been opened in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division of the district and officials concerned have been deputed for procurement. No paddy was procured in any of the yards on Monday. So far, centralised tokens have been generated for over 6,000 farmers in the district.