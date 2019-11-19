Home States Odisha

Kamal Haasan receives honorary doctorate at Odisha varsity

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the doctorate degree (honoris causa) to Haasan at a special function here.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during a meeting at his residence in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was on Tuesday conferred an honorary doctorate by Odisha's Centurion University of Technology and Management for his contribution to cinema.

"Haasan is a legend who has served the nation throughout his life through art, cinema and humanitarian works. He has made many new experiments in cinema. His silent movie 'Pushpak' has been hailed as an all time great in the world of cinema," said the Chief Minister.

"I am informed that he has turned his fan club into an organisation for humanitarian activities. This speaks volumes about his commitment for human values. I wish him success in all his endeavours," said Patnaik.

Accepting the honour, Haasan called upon the students to take full advantage of the skill development opportunities and contribute significantly for the growth of the nation.

"Odisha is a model state and we are trying to seek knowledge from here so that we would make Tamil Nadu like Odisha. We are taking the experience from every state, which are the forerunners in some ideas or the other," Haasan said.

