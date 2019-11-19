Home States Odisha

Lapses in walkway bridge construction in Odisha's Malkagiri alleged  

Construction of the bridge was started in 2016 and completed in July at an expenditure of Rs 3.40 crore.

The walkway hanging bridge at Sarkubandha in Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :Communication between Ralegada and Dhuliput panchyats in Swabhiman Anchal has been cut-off since last week as two iron ropes of the walkway hanging bridge at Sarkubandha snapped, just four months after its opening. 

While the bridge has been closed down by the district administration on safety grounds, the blame has been pinned on substandard work by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). Construction of the bridge was started in 2016 and completed in July at an expenditure of Rs 3.40 crore.

It was the only connecting link between the Ralegada panchayat and Dhuliput and prior to its construction, people used to cross the Sarkubandha river to reach the other side of the panchayat. Admitting the lapses, project director ITDA Khirabadi Behera said a vigilance probe would be sought into the execution of the project. 

Behera, who took over the post a month back, alleged although a tender was to be floated for the bridge as per Government norms, the work was allegedly done by ITDA itself through a Kolkata-based company which has no technical expertise. The raw materials used for construction of the bridge were procured from the company.

Meanwhile, the company has been asked to repair the damaged portion of the hanging bridge and replace the ropes. On the other hand, people of Ralegada and Dhuliput have sought intervention of Chief Minister  Naveen Pattnaik in the case and demanded action against the officials concerned.

