Home States Odisha

Odisha-based Falcon Marine Exports clarifies on underage workers

FMEL COO P Padmanabhan said that an incident occurred in the company’s Balasore factory on November 13 following which few workers were immediately rushed to nearby hospital.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prava Ranjan Patnaik

Falcon Marine Exports MD Prava Ranjan Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Falcon Marine Exports Limited (FMEL) on Monday clarified that the company does not engage any under-age workers in any of its factories or shrimp culture farms. "The company is a responsible corporate entity and does not engage any under-age workers any time," the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of FMEL Padmanabhan P said.

Padmanabhan said that an incident occurred in the company’s Balasore factory on November 13 following which few workers were immediately rushed to nearby hospital by co-workers and senior employees. "On examination all affected workers were found to be safe and fit,” he said and added all workers have been discharged from the hospital and there was no casualty.

The COO said management gives utmost importance to the health and safety of all employees and is deeply conscious of its obligation. "The company is investigating into the root cause of the incident and is committed to enhance and strengthen the health and safety of all workers so that such incidents do not recur in future," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Falcon Marine Exports Padmanabhan P
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp