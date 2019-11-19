Odisha-based Falcon Marine Exports clarifies on underage workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Falcon Marine Exports Limited (FMEL) on Monday clarified that the company does not engage any under-age workers in any of its factories or shrimp culture farms. "The company is a responsible corporate entity and does not engage any under-age workers any time," the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of FMEL Padmanabhan P said.

Padmanabhan said that an incident occurred in the company’s Balasore factory on November 13 following which few workers were immediately rushed to nearby hospital by co-workers and senior employees. "On examination all affected workers were found to be safe and fit,” he said and added all workers have been discharged from the hospital and there was no casualty.

The COO said management gives utmost importance to the health and safety of all employees and is deeply conscious of its obligation. "The company is investigating into the root cause of the incident and is committed to enhance and strengthen the health and safety of all workers so that such incidents do not recur in future," he said.