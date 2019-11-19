Odisha's Phulbani gets science park for children  

Home States Odisha

A theme-based science park for children was inaugurated by Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhor here on Sunday. 

Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhor inaugurating the science park

By Express News Service

The park was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.29 crore and has scientific equipment worth Rs 76 lakh, installed by a Chennai-based company. As many as 80 science projects on rain gauge, electricity conservation, automobile models, motion of waves and wavelength, gravity ball, theorems of Pythagoras, phase chart, anemometer, sun clock and lifting principles have been set up in the park.

Besides, it has models of extinct species like dinosaur, early man, corythosaurus, anatosaurus and pteranodon. The park will remain open for visitors from 6 am to 9 pm every day and the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 7 per person. One can also pay Rs 100 for 30 days. The fees collected will be utilised on the maintenance of the park, said Executive Officer of Phulbani Municipality Baladeb Behera. 

Angad Kanhor Phulbani science park Odisha science park
Comments

