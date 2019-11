By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A five-member committee was formed by OPCC president on Monday to visit Western Odisha districts and make an on the assessment of distress sale of paddy as government is not purchasing from the mandis.

The members will discuss with farmers and other stakeholders and submit its report soon. The members are former government chief whip Satya Bhusan Sahu, Samarendra Mishra, Sudhir Kumar Parichha and Gobind Mishra while Amiya Kumar Patnaik will be the convenor.