Sambalpur Municipal Corporation bans plastic use in district headquarters hospital

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has enforced a complete ban on entry of single use plastic into the district headquarters hospital (DHH).The SMC had banned plastic use in the district four years back. 

Recently in October, the civic body also prohibited the use of single-use plastic materials in Sambalpur. However, plastic pollution continued unabated on the campus due to dumping of the hazardous waste by patients and attendants.As part of the ban, SMC has put up banners at all visible places within and outside the hospital premises. They inform people about restriction on use of polythene bags, disposable items made of thermocol or plastic and plastic bottles less than 200 ml.

In a bid to monitor the enforcement of the ban, security personnel have been directed by SMC to keep a strict vigil on attendants of patients and educate them to avoid using plastic and polythene products.Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, “The objective of the drive is to make the hospital campus plastic-free. Our main focus would be to conduct awareness campaigns to make people conscious about cleanliness of public places.”

Last week, the SMC had organised a mass-cleanliness drive on the DHH premises. Besides, to ensure proper implementation of the plastic ban in the city, the civic body is imposing fines and creating awareness through various sources. In the last seven months, the SMC has collected a fine of `1.62, lakh. Public awareness is being created by putting up hoardings and organising drawing, essay and quiz competitions in all schools of the district.

