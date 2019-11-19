Seven labourers rescued in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Town police on Sunday night rescued seven migrant labourers who were being trafficked to Raipur in a car. The rescued labourers, including six men and a woman, hail from Kamsada village under Paikmal block in Bargarh. They were being taken to Hyderabad via Raipur.

Police said at around 1:30 am, a car halted near the district headquarters hospital in Nuapada town. A police team, which was patrolling in the area, went near the car and on questioning the driver, found that the labourers were being trafficked to Hyderabad.

They seized the car and took the labourers and car driver, identified as Feroz khan of Kandetara village under Komna block, to police station for interrogation. The labourers revealed the names of two middlemen who were sending them to Hyderabad. Subsequently, a case was registered against the middlemen.Nuapada Town IIC Aditya Mahakud said the two labour sardars have been identified. They are Sakil Khan and Jaleswar Sabar of Nuapada and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he added. Police have detained the car driver.