Seven-month pregnant woman dies in Odisha's Gajapati district due to lack of medical help

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the face of the State Government’s big claims of providing safe motherhood interventions through schemes like Janani Surakhya Yojana and Mamata besides, emergency ambulance service, a pregnant woman lost her life as she could not get timely medical help in Gajapati district.

The seven-month pregnant woman Rajamani Sabar of Baraghara village under Gangabada panchayat of Rayagada block delivered a stillborn baby on Saturday. While the ASHA and ANM workers were unavailable when she needed help for delivering the baby, the ambulance took nearly three hours to reach near the village in the absence of motorable road. By the time the 22-year-old woman was taken to the nearest Gandahati community health centre (CHC), she had died.

The house of Rajamani and her husband Chandra Sabar was damaged in cyclone Titili and he was constructing a new house away from the village. The road network in the entire area including Baraghara village was also in a bad shape following the cyclone. Chandra used to stay at the construction site while Rajamani stayed with his family in Baraghara.

On Thursday, Chandra brought his wife to the new house but on Saturday night she complained of labour pain. When Chandra tried to contact the local ASHA worker, she was not present. With the help of some women, Rajamani delivered a stillborn but her condition deteriorated due to complications after the delivery.

The next day at 7 am, when the ASHA worker received information, she informed the ANM at Gandahati who asked the CHC authorities to arrange for an ambulance as Rajamani’s condition had become critical.

However, the ambulance reached the spot at 11 am due to bad road condition and by that time, Rajamani had already succumbed.

The CHC doctor Shankar Soren received the body of Rajamani and informed Gurandi police. “Had the ASHA and ANM workers been there, my wife could have been saved. It almost took us 12 hours to take her to the hospital”, said Chandra. As Soren alleged medical negligence leading to Rajamani’s death, police has registered a case. As the incident took place near Baraghara, it has been transferred to Garabandha police. IIC Susanta Sahu investigation into the case is on.