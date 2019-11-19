Home States Odisha

Sexual assault on 956 minor girls in nine months: Odisha government

At least 15 rape and murder cases were reported in 2018 and six such crimes had been reported during the first nine months of 2019.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha has registered 1,865 rape cases, including sexual assault on 956 minor girls, 7,706 molestation incidents and 337 dowry death cases during the first nine months of 2019, the Assembly was informed on Monday.

In written replies to separate questions, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data putting Odisha at the top of molestation and fourth in dowry death cases in the country are not correct.

“The State has registered 1,865 rape cases, which include 956 minor girls by September 30,” the Minister said and added that of the total 1,865 rape cases registered till September 30, the victims were killed in six incidents. "Steps were taken to provide relief to the rape survivors. They were also provided counselling by government agencies," he said.

The Minister said while 1,212 minor rape cases were reported in 2015, it was 1,204 in 2016. In 2017 1,283 minor rape cases were reported which increased to 1,430 the next year. The data sheet also revealed that while 13 rape and murder cases were registered in 2015, it was 18 each in 2016 and 2017. At least 15 rape and murder cases were reported in 2018 and six such crimes had been reported during the first nine months of 2019.

