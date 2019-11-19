Home States Odisha

Students rue absence of teachers in Odisha's Ganjam district

Both the classes of Class IX and X in Baibali High School with 45 students have a lone lady teacher.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, empty class

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Students of Class IX and X in Baibali High School, on the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, have resented the absence of adequate teachers. Both the classes with 45 students have a lone lady teacher. She teaches English, Geography and History while there is no one to teach Mathematics, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit and MIL (Odia).As many as 115 students are enrolled in the school. There are a total of six teachers for classes from I to X.

President of the School Management Committee Charan Gouda said many students have dropped out of school due to lack of subject-wise teachers and are working as labourers in nearby Indragada village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district. Since Baibali is a bordering panchayat, Ganjam district administration has turned a blind eye to its plight, he alleged.

Rabindra Nayak, a Class X student, said, "We are unable to study all the subjects due to absence of teachers. As this is a tribal area, there are no facilities for coaching or tuition. The best option for us is to drop out of school."

Students Suryasen Dalbehera and Puja Pradan also expressed similar views. District Education Officer, Ganjam Sanatan Panda said steps are being taken to sort out the problems and more teachers would be appointed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baibali High School Odisha teachers shortage Odisha Education Department
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp