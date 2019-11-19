Students rue absence of teachers in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Students of Class IX and X in Baibali High School, on the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, have resented the absence of adequate teachers. Both the classes with 45 students have a lone lady teacher. She teaches English, Geography and History while there is no one to teach Mathematics, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit and MIL (Odia).As many as 115 students are enrolled in the school. There are a total of six teachers for classes from I to X.

President of the School Management Committee Charan Gouda said many students have dropped out of school due to lack of subject-wise teachers and are working as labourers in nearby Indragada village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district. Since Baibali is a bordering panchayat, Ganjam district administration has turned a blind eye to its plight, he alleged.

Rabindra Nayak, a Class X student, said, "We are unable to study all the subjects due to absence of teachers. As this is a tribal area, there are no facilities for coaching or tuition. The best option for us is to drop out of school."

Students Suryasen Dalbehera and Puja Pradan also expressed similar views. District Education Officer, Ganjam Sanatan Panda said steps are being taken to sort out the problems and more teachers would be appointed soon.