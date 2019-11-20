Home States Odisha

15 lakh cases pending in Odisha courts

Law Minister Pratap Jena said 21,659 cases were pending for 10 to 20 years and 3,796 cases for more than 20 years in the High Court.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Law Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday informed the Assembly that as many as 15.65 lakh cases, including 1,50,938 cases in the High Court, are pending in Odisha. In a written reply, the Minister said 14,14,745 cases are pending in the lower courts till October 31.

Jena said 21,659 cases were pending for 10 to 20 years and 3,796 cases for more than 20 years in the High Court. He said that the High Court has disposed of 2,09,508 cases in the last three years (2016, 2017 and 2018) while lower courts during the period settled 10,89,002 cases.

The Minister said while 14 posts of judges are vacant in the High Court, 25 posts of districts judges, 34 senior civil judges and 89 civil judges posts were vacant in the State. He said steps are being taken to fill up vacant judge posts in the lower courts.

