3 child labourers rescued

PARADIP: Three children, engaged as labourers, were rescued on Tuesday from hotels and shops in the town.They were produced before the Child Welfare Committee after their medical examination at Atharbanki Hospital. A task force, led by District Labour Officer Baba Ananda Ranjan Das, raided 14 shops, hotels, bars and other business establishments.

Those rescued are Deepak Patra of Soroda in Ganjam, Chandan Sahoo of Erasama and Pramoda Kumar Sahoo of Tirtol. Patra was working at an electrical shop while Chandan and Pramoda were working at a flower shop and hotel respectively.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Kumud Ranjan Das said the raid was conducted following a direction by the district administration.