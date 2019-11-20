Cop suspended for disobedience

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP BK Sharma on Tuesday suspended former IIC of Baliapal police station in Khurda Ranjit Kumar Sahoo for unauthorised absence from duty and non-response to telephone calls of senior officials.

Sahoo, had been shifted to Khurda sometimes earlier. He, however, had remained untraceable after being questioned over illegal stone quarry operations in Khurda. Police had served him a notice asking him to join duty.

Sources said Sahoo had also applied for anticipatory bail in Orissa High Court on November 1 in connection with a case registered by the Special Task Force of the State CB over illegal stone quarry operations.

Previously, the DGP had also placed Inspector Bikram Keshari Jena of Khurda district on November 16 for disobedience and indiscipline. Jena, who was posted as then Sadar ps IIC, had appeared before the agency on August 17 for questioning. He later applied for anticipatory bail in HC on November 4. ENS