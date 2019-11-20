Home States Odisha

Field officers to issue fire safety certificates in Odisha

As per the new norms, fire safety certificates will be issued within 18 days of receipt of application.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a fire extinguisher used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Applicants seeking fire safety certificates for their buildings will not have to come to the Directorate of Fire Services from far off areas any more. State Government on Tuesday decentralised the power of issuing fire safety recommendations and certificates to field level officials to ensure safety during fire mishaps in all types of buildings, premises and occupancies.

As per the new norms, fire safety certificates will be issued within 18 days of receipt of application. Field-level officials will issue such certificates expeditiously after following the procedural formalities.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that decentralisation of power will also enable the Government to realise one of its major objective of ease of liveability, doing business and meet hassle-free service delivery under the 5T initiatives of governance. "The move will bring about a radical improvement in the process of obtaining fire safety certificates. The whole process will be covered under Mo Sarkar initiative from January 1 to take random citizen feedback on service delivery," it added.

The State Government has also decided that the process of obtaining fire safety certificates and fire recommendations would be made online. The best of practices will be implemented from April 1, 2020 as part of 5T charter of governance.

As per the order issued by Home department, Officer-in-Charge of Fire Station not below the rank of Station Officer is competent to issue fire safety certificate for temporary structure after inspecting the premises under intimation to next higher authority.

In case of visit of VIPs or VVIPs, the range fire officer will direct any officer superior to the OIC to issue fire safety certificates and recommendations. If the OIC is absent, the certificate will be issued by the station officer of nearby fire office and if he is absent assistant fire officer of the district concerned will issue it.

The fire service inspection will be conducted within 15 days of the receipt of the application form provided only after building plan approval as per the Odisha Development Authority (Common Application Form) Rules, 2016 is mandated by the planning authority.

However, builders and owners of commercial structures have demanded amendment in the fire safety rules. Stating that 99 per cent buildings in the State have structural deviations, they said the structures cannot obtain fire certificate unless the rules are changed.

Fire officials said they should be involved in inspection of fire gadgets and facilities to tackle mishaps and not of structural deviations. This will make the process faster, they added.

Simplifying process

  • Fire service inspection will be conducted within 15 days of receipt of the application form
  • OIC of Fire Station not below the rank of Station Officer competent to issue fire safety certificate for temporary structure
  • For VIPs or VVIPs, range fire officer will direct any officer superior to the OIC
  • If OIC is absent, the certificate will be issued by station officer of nearby fire office
  • In case of station officer’s absence, assistant fire officer of the district concerned will issue it
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Fire Services Odisha fire safety Fire safety certificates Odisha Development Authority
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp