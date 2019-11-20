Five held after girl's family kills her lover, dumps body in well in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Tuesday nabbed five persons in connection with the death of Kamal Nag, whose body was found from an abandoned well. The accused are family members of Chandni, lover of Nag.

They are Chandni’s father Durjya Suna, mother Puspa Suna and relatives Gagan Suna, Raghunath Suna and Ranjan Suna. SP M Sandip Sampat said the deceased had an affair with Chandni for the last two years. On the night of the incident, Chandni’s parents found Nag and their daughter on their terrace.

In a fit of rage, they attacked Nag leading to his death on the spot. The accused then took the body and threw it in a well. The incident took place in Ashrampada village under Kantabanji.

Nag, who stayed in Anand Nagar, went missing after leaving his home on November 11. Later, locals had found his body floating in the well behind Radhaswami Satsang Bhawan and had informed the police.