In Odisha's Bargarh, farmers wait for paddy procurement as administration keeps it delaying

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: In Bargarh, Odisha’s rice bowl, farmers were ready to embrace the new centralised online token system for procurement of paddy but district administration kept pushing the dates. The administration had planned to start paddy procurement from November 10. Though the farmers opposed the centralised token system, they were ready to participate in the process.

However, the administration postponed the date of the commencement of procurement from November 10 to November 15. Official sources claimed the date was postponed due to cyclonic storm Bulbul. The market yards were opened three days back but not a single bag of paddy has been purchased so far in the district.

On Tuesday, farmers under the banner of Odisha Rajya Krushak Sangathan locked office gates of Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Civil Supplies Officer and district Collector protesting the centralised token system.

As many as 1,13,091 farmers have registered for paddy procurement in the district. The administration has set a target to procure 32. 3 lakh quintal of paddy from 58 different points which includes 23 market yards and 35 purchase centres.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bargarh Bhakta Bandhu Sahoo said the Government has introduced the centralised token system to ensure more transparency in the procurement process.