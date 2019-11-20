Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys signs MoU with NIT-Rourkela gold to put medal for Bansidhar Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed an MoU with National Institute of Technology-Rourkela to institute a Gold Medal in the memory of its founder late Bansidhar Panda.

The MoU was signed by IMFA Vice President Ashok Behera and NIT Rourkela Registrar Prof Pradip Kumar Das in the presence of NIT Rourkela Director Prof Animesh Biswas and other dignitaries. The medal will be given every year to the topper in BTech stream of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, starting with 2019 batch.

IMFA is a leading, fully-integrated producer of ferro alloys in the country, while National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela is a Centrally-funded premier institute of higher learning for engineering, science and technology.

Speaking on the development, IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said there is nothing that would have pleased Bansidhar Panda more than to see young men and women make a name for themselves in his chosen field. The medal will inspire not just the recipients but all metallurgy graduates to achieve new heights in their field.