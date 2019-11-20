Home States Odisha

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys signs MoU with NIT-Rourkela gold to put medal for Bansidhar Panda

The medal will be given every year to the topper in BTech stream of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, starting with 2019 batch.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed an MoU with National Institute of Technology-Rourkela to institute a Gold Medal in the memory of its founder late Bansidhar Panda.

The MoU was signed by IMFA Vice President Ashok Behera and NIT Rourkela Registrar Prof Pradip Kumar Das in the presence of NIT Rourkela Director Prof Animesh Biswas and other dignitaries. The medal will be given every year to the topper in BTech stream of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, starting with 2019 batch.

IMFA is a leading, fully-integrated producer of ferro alloys in the country, while National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela is a Centrally-funded premier institute of higher learning for engineering, science and technology.

Speaking on the development, IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said there is nothing that would have pleased Bansidhar Panda more than to see young men and women make a name for themselves in his chosen field. The medal will inspire not just the recipients but all metallurgy graduates to achieve new heights in their field.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Bansidhar Panda NIT Rourkela Bansidhar Panda gold
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp