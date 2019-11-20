Most BJD MLAs absent as debates in Odisha assembly become burning issue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Absence of a majority of BJD members in the Assembly during discussion on the farmers’ issues and delay in paddy procurement came in for strong criticism from the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra on Tuesday.

Mishra pointed towards the absence of the BJD members while the House was discussing the important issue which has remained in focus for the last several days. “Where are the BJD members in the House when a debate is going on the farmers’ problem? Despite the Chief Minister’s direction, the treasury bench seats remain empty,” Mishra said.

The Congress leader said, “He (the Chief Minister) is not attending the House sincerely, what to tell about others.” When Mishra raised the issue, only three ministers and 16 MLAs were present. However, before Mishra could complete his statement, four more BJD MLAs and one Minister rushed to the House taking the total presence of BJD members to 21.

This is not for the first time during the session that the ruling BJD members have remained absent from the House during important discussion. Earlier, Mishra had also criticised the Chief Minister for not remaining present in the House when subjects relating to the Home department is being discussed. Mishra had said this when the House discussed an adjournment motion notice on the law and order situation in the State on Saturday.

At the BJD Legislature Party meeting ahead of the winter session of the Assembly on November 13, the Chief Minister had asked all party MLAs to be punctual and sincerely attend the proceedings.