Home States Odisha

Now, Odisha government sets 2025 date for water supply to all villages

Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena said that 19,504 out of total 47,306 villages in the State have been supplied with piped drinking water.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Water supply

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will provide piped water supply to all rural households by 2024-25, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, the Minister said that 19,504 out of total 47,306 villages in the State have been supplied with piped drinking water. Around 46.26 per cent of the rural population have been covered under piped water supply (PWS) scheme. All villages would be provided safe drinking water by 2025, he added.

Accusing the Minister of misleading the House by furnishing false data, Bahinipati claimed that 50 per cent of the drinking water projects are lying defunct.Ruling BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy said there are inconsistencies in the claims of the Government and reality of the projects implementation. He said the Minister had earlier assured supply of safe drinking water to all villages by 2020.

As per 2017 estimate, 1.17 lakh out of 1.56 lakh villages including hamlets did not have piped water supply. The same year, the Government had set a target to provide safe drinking water to majority of the households by 2020.

Expressing concern over undue delay in implementation of PWS projects, senior BJD member and former Speaker Pradip Amat said several drinking water projects under construction for the last 13 years in his constituency are not completed.

Replying to another question from BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, the Minister said the department had targeted to construct 1,716 piped water projects under BASUDHA, NRDWP and RIDF in the current financial year. The rate of project completion is 41 per cent with commissioning of 704 projects.

The achievement is nil in tribal dominated and Naxal affected Malkangir district where 12 projects have been sanctioned.

In response, the Minister said all households in urban areas will get piped drinking water supply by 2020. However, the Government had planned to provide tap water to all the households in the 114 urban local bodies by the end of 2019.

The Minister said the Centre has so far provided Rs 549 crore for drinking water supply projects while the State Government has sanctioned Rs 17,372 crore. Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray walked out as he was not allowed to participate in the discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taraprasad Bahinipati Odisha government Water supply Odisha water
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp