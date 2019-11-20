Home States Odisha

Online system new commodity for farmers in Odisha's Koraput district

By Akhaya Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Just 384 quintal paddy has been procured in Koraput district in the last four days. That sums up the story of what has gone wrong with the procurement with introduction of a new online token system.

Despite opening of mandis in different parts of Koraput by the district administration, stalemate continues as both farmers and PACs are yet to understand the new centralised token system for the kharif marketing season.

Sources said the Government gave a paddy procurement target of 13.53 lakh quintal for Koraput and accordingly, the district administration led by Collector Madhusudan Mishra conducted district level procurement committee meeting for implementing the procurement plan.

It was decided to open 91 mandis and procure about 2000 quintal paddy in mandis every day. The administration also decided to allow farmers to sell only 100 quintal paddy in a mandi. Accordingly, all primary agriculture societies of district and RMCs of Jeypore and Koraput were asked to  prepare for the procurement programme.

Farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kundra, Boipariguda have already harvested and threshed over 30,000 quintals paddy but  confusion over issuing of  token system has  discouraged them to take it to nearby mandis. Over 90 percent farmers of the region  are small and medium farmers and unaware of the new token system. The district administration did precious little to sensitise the farmers well before the procurement.

Most farmers question how officials of Bhubaneswar know about paddy harvesting in the villages for issuing the token in time. Besides, the delay in issuing tokens would lead to loss of food grain quantity.

"The new token system will cause loss to farmers," rues Sukria Pradhan, farmer leader of Koraput  Krushaka Samaj, adding that  the system  should be implemented only after taking views of farmers. The PACs officials are also not clear about the new system.

District Civil Supplies Officer Tularam Nayak said, the new system would remove middlemen in the paddy procurement process. "Farmers would be aware of the new system as soon as the paddy procurement runs in full swing," he hoped.

Jeypore Sub-Collector cum RMC president LN Dalbehra said that the committee has already started campaigning in different areas to sensitise farmers about the new token system through mobile vans.

