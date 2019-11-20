Home States Odisha

Speeding biker kills SI during vehicle check in Odisha's Baripada

The assailant bike rider 26-year-old Dukhiram Soren of Sunamuhi within Baripada police limits has been arrested.

The fallen cop being given guard of honour at the Reserve Police Ground

The fallen cop being given guard of honour at the Reserve Police Ground

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A sub-inspector (SI) of Baripada Town police was killed after a youth rammed his motorcycle into him during vehicle checking in front of Mayurbhanj Law College at Takatpur on Monday night.

The assailant bike rider 26-year-old Dukhiram Soren of Sunamuhi within Baripada police limits has been arrested.

Mayurbhanj SP Smith Parmar Purushottam Das said the incident occured when Das along with other police personnel were conducting motor-vehicle checking in front of Mayurbhanj Law College. The accused came on his motorcycle along with a pillion rider from North University side.

As Soren was riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner, Das stopped him. However, Soren hurled abuses on the SI and  rammed him with his bike with the intention to kill him.The SI received critical injuries on his head and other parts of the body and rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The motorcycle with registration number OD-11-S-1358 was seized and the accused booked under section 302 of IPC.The fallen cop was given guard of honour at the Reserve Police Ground as he died on duty.

