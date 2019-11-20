Home States Odisha

Token woes plague paddy procurement in Odisha

A new centralised online token system that was supposed to put an end to their exploitation at the hands of middlemen and unscrupulous miller agents has left the farming community in the lurch.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy stored in an open market yard

Paddy stored in an open market yard

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Paddy has turned into the seed of discontent in Odisha. Thousands of farmers, instead of selling their harvest – produced with their sweat and blood - are up in arms against the State Government that swears by their welfare.

A new centralised online token system that was supposed to put an end to their exploitation at the hands of middlemen and unscrupulous miller agents has left the farming community in the lurch as they stare at another season of distress sale.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department’s online system – replacing the old mechanism of collecting tokens from primary agricultural societies (PACs) – has not only sent the farmers on the warpath but also exposed how the entire procurement mechanism is ill-equipped.

In Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, not a single grain of paddy has been collected from farmers four days after procurement started. In Kalahandi, the millers virtually held the district administration to ransom before the administration served an ultimatum for signing of the agreement. In Koraput, farmers have no clue about the online token system as there is very little awareness.

In many districts, mandis are not ready yet though farmers are. In other places, tokens have reached the farmers but crop is yet to be harvested. Cut a long story short, the entire chain of administrative machinery mandated to smoothen the paddy procurement process has been found wanting even as districts administrations have simply failed.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly saw walkout by Opposition BJP and Congress members over the issue even as the State Government tried to assure that token system introduced at State level is a step towards transparency and the situation will improve considerably during next three months.

The issue cropped up during admissibility of an adjournment motion notice brought by BJP with the members demanding that the old system should be re-introduced and the online system discarded as it has not helped the farmers. Initiating the debate, BJP member Jayanarayan Mishra said not a quintal of paddy has so far been purchased by the Government agencies in Sambalpur and other Western Odisha districts which has forced the farmers to go for distress sale.

Criticising the Government for not starting the procurement till now even though it was announced to be done from November 15, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra alleged that the Government has done it deliberately to facilitate large scale corruption.

Government officials, mill owners and middlemen have joined hands to loot the farmers, Mishra said, claiming that it is a scam of thousands of crores. If the district procurement committees had decided to start procurement by November 15, why tokens were not issued seven days before, he asked.

In his response, Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain said the process has started only three days back and the procurement system will be on track in three months. Reiterating that no miller trader will be entertained in procurement, he said marginal and small farmers will get the correct price for paddy.

He said that kharif procurement has already started from Bargarh and Sambalpur districts and it will be started in other districts soon. He said 20,738 farmers from Bargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada and Bolangir districts have been sent SMS messages to be ready with paddy at the mandis for procurement. The total amount to be procured is 15.6 lakh tonne, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha paddy procurement Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Primary agricultural societies
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp