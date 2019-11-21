1986 batch IPS officer Abhay named new DGP of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday appointed 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay as the new Director General of Police (DGP) and head of police force.

Abhay, on Central deputation, is serving as the Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The decision came after Union Public Service Commission recommended a panel of three names, which included In-charge DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma and 1986 batch officer Pradip Kapur apart from Abhay. Sharma, DG Fire Services, has now been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Home Department.

A notification by Home Department stated that Director General of Prisons and Director Correctional Services, Satyajit Mohanty, has been posted as Director, Intelligence. He will remain in additional charge of State DGP until Abhay joins the duty.

Sunil Roy, who was posted as Special DG, Intelligence has been posted as Director General Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Odisha.

Meanwhile, the State Government on Wednesday formed a committee comprising Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Home Department as members to inquire into allegations of pending applications for issuance of fire safety recommendations and certificates by the Directorate of Fire Services.